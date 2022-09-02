Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC
A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.