On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, John Horky, father of two daughters, Andrea Horky-Busbee and Lauren Horky, passed away at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family in Ft. Myers, Fl.
John was preceded in death by his father, Jules Horky, mother, Mildred Horky and brother, Ray Horky. John was raised in Columbus Ohio and survived by his sister, Carol (Horky) Stacy of Davidson, NC
John was loved by friends & family, his son-in-law, Chris Busbee, granddaughter Morgan, grandsons Landon Moss, Calvin Rawe and Jackson Horky
After high school, John joined the Navy for 4 years and continued his passion for the water, representing major power boat companies in the USA. Years later he created, designed, and built his own fishing & tackle company, Anglers Choice in Morehead City, NC
John’s greatest passions were his family, riding motorcycles with his brother-in-law, Frank Stacy, writing, fishing and golf.
John’s “Celebration of Life’ is planned for November 2022 and April 2023
