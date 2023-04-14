Simforoso “Spider” Mendoza, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Simforoso, known to all as “Spider” was born on April 27, 1935, in Rosario, Cavite in the Philippines to the late Simforoso and Diega Mendoza. Coming from a large, loving family, he was one of twelve children. Spider was a devout Catholic who practiced his faith diligently.
At the young age of 20, Spider joined the United States Coast Guard, where he retired after 33 years of honorable service. During his time in the service, he worked as a skilled carpenter which was a trade he excelled at. In his free time, Spider would find his way to water, casting his rod and getting ready for his next big catch.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Lanie Mendoza; his pride and joy, his children, Timmy Mendoza, Tony Mendoza and wife Tina, all of Morehead City, Tommy Mendoza and wife Kathy of Newport, and Teresa Mendoza Conner and husband Tim of Morehead City; loving grandchildren, Nadia Mendoza of Wilmington, Caleb Mendoza of Morehead City, Timothy Jacob Mendoza of California, and Tolar Mendoza of Atlantic Beach; mother of his children, Barbara Ann Mendoza; and his step-children, Howard Quillao, Lee Marlene V. Quillao, Brian Russell V. Quillao, John Schneider V. Quillao, and Kyle V. Mendoza.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Smith Mendoza.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.