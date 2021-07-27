Sonda B. Warrington, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service.
Sonda attained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Lenoir Rhine University. She had a widely varied career in nursing that showcased her broad range of skills and willingness to take on new challenges. Sonda began her nursing career at UNC and Duke before moving to The Crystal Coast. She served as Carteret Health Care- Critical Care RN, Manager Pediatrics and Director of Raab Oncology Clinic. The Raab Clinic began as a one day every other week clinic that quickly grew to a full time service. Initially, the clinic was housed in a portion of the pediatric floor and Sonda was responsible for coordinating all aspects of the clinic. Eventually she had to choose between oncology and pediatrics and became Director of the Raab Clinic which grew to encompass medical and radiation oncology. She retired from Carteret Health Care in 2012.
Sonda was a recipient of the 2005 North Carolina Nursing Great 100 Award that recognizes nurses for their commitment to excellence. She was also an oncology certified nurse.
Sonda was a member of the Morehead City Yacht Club, The Morehead Beaufort Yacht Club, The Carteret County Aviation Association, volunteer/award winner at the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum, a volunteer at the Broad Street Clinic, a supporter of the Carteret Health Care Foundation and a Master Gardener.
Sonda loved to cook and frequently hosted dinner for large groups. She won the 2013 Clam Chowder Cook-Off held in support of the Friends of the NC Maritime Museum. Many friends’ recipe files are full of her handwritten recipe cards she willingly shared.
Sonda touched many lives and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Warrington of Beaufort; and her beloved black lab, Carly.
Sonda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bunia Bonum; and her brother, Robert Bonum Jr.
In lieu of flowers, yhe family asks that donations be made to the Broad Street Clinic in Sonda’s name, www.broadstreetclinic.org.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
