JAMES HENRY MOYER II, Havelock
James Henry Moyer II, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Post Acute Hospital in Rocky Mount. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Russ Dixon.
RODNEY ALLEN WHITE, Arapahoe
Rodney Allen White, 74, of Arapahoe, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. He was born on September 2, 1948, in Effingham, Illinois. Rodney moved with his family to Winston-Salem, NC, while still in school.
BRENDA "COOKIE" HARSHBERGER, Newport
Brenda "Cookie" Harshberger, 71, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date at the Church of Christ in Morehead City. Brenda, known to all as "Cookie" was born on July 18, 1951, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late James and Hester Pierson.
