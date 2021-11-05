Doris Elaine Ullman, 91, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 S. College Road, Wilmington, N.C.
Doris was born on October 26, 1929 to Erik Jakob and Kanelia Adophina Fagerlund in Jersey City, NJ. Doris and her husband Earl moved to Morehead City from New Jersey in 1992, upon her retirement, following a long career with Nobel Industries, where she was an Executive Assistant and office manager for their North American operations.
During her time in North Carolina, Doris became active with the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum where she chaired the Junior Sailing Program committee for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Crystal Coast Choral Society, not only as one of the group’s sopranos but also serving on the society’s board. Additionally, Doris was involved in the Brandywine Bay community, where she and Earl built their home. Some may remember her as “the great gatekeeper!”
She is survived by her two children, Karin Glander and Douglas Ullman (Barbara); daughter-in-law, Deborah Ullman; grandchildren, Mark Glander (Amanda), Deric Ullman (Jenny), Drew Ullman, Kristen Ullman, Erika Glander, and Marissa Kovar (Spencer). She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, George and Charlie Ullman.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ullman; son, Keith Ullman; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to: Crystal Coast Choral Society, P.O. Box 1954, Swansboro, NC 28584, https://crystalcoastchoral.wixsite.com/crystalcoastchorals/donate.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. The family encourages those who knew Doris to contribute condolences and life tributes at www.noebrooks.net.
