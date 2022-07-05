Donnie “Pa” Gene Yeomans, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His service will be held at 2:30p.m., Thursday, July 7, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2:30p.m., prior to the service.
Donnie was born on April 22,1942 in Beaufort, to the late Donnie and Myrtle Yeomans. Above all else, “Pa” loved spending quality time with his family. Whether it was cheering for the children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren, on the sidelines or just laughing and carrying on.
He was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. Donnie enjoyed working in the family business at Windows & More, as the logistics manager as well as the public relations manager. A man of many talents who loved to fish and go horseback riding. Donnie was quite the carpenter and made many pieces. Without a doubt, he will be forever cherished as a loving husband of 59 years, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Frances, of the home; son, Jason Yeomans and wife Sharon of Morehead City; daughter, Gina Woolston and husband Curt of New Bern; grandsons, Thomas Smith and wife Monica of Beaufort, Christopher Smith of Los Angeles; granddaughters, Karlie Yeomans Bousman and husband Bobby of Morehead City, Olivia Yeomans of Morehead City; great grandchildren, Cameron Smith and Connor Smith; brother, Tommy Yeomans and wife Libby of Smyrna; sister, Cinda Griffin and husband Lanny of Harkers Island; many nieces and nephews, and his precious pup Lola.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Austin and his dog Lily.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glad Tidings Church: 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Austin Sherron Foundation, 1819 OIde Farm Road, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.