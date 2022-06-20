David “Dayday” Morris Pohoresky, 65, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Fort Barnwell Riggs Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, June 24th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
David was born on December 7, 1956, in Morehead City to the late William “Bill” Pohoresky and Elizabeth “Liz” Riggs Cappo. As a young child he loved to hang around his dad’s store and his uncle’s garage in Newport and as a young man he was known to love to play with his nieces and nephews and kids in the neighborhood. They would ask if he could come out to play and that he did. Later he enjoyed walking with his own kids to the local store and helping his grandmother Anna Kent at her home and in her garden.
David worked at different jobs as an electrician and sheet rock finisher and even worked as a railroad man, but his favorite job was working as a landscaper. This is where he learned about planting trees and different kinds of plants. For a period of time, he was also a commercial fisherman and enjoyed being on the water, especially clamming. David loved to fish and be outside as much as life would allow him.
He is survived by three children, David Shane Pohoresky (“Little Man” as his Dad called him) of Otway, Jamie Pohoresky of Morehead City, and Tiffany Garner of Cary; brother, Willie Pohoresky (Kathy) of Newport; sisters, Debra Tabuchi, Lorrie Raines, Debra Arnold (Mark), and Susie Tobin, all of Newport; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Smith; brother, Buddy Tobin; stepfather, Benny Cappo; stepmother, Judy Pohoresky; maternal grandparents, Morris Riggs and Annie Mae Riggs; and paternal grandmother, Anna Kent.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
