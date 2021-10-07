The world is a little darker and bigger today. On Saturday, Sept. 8, 2021, Thais Marie Chleborowicz (“just Ti” to all she met), 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, slipped peacefully from this realm to be with her parents, four boisterous siblings and her best friend.
At the wishes of her family there will be no funeral service, but at some point, there will be a celebration of her and her life.
Born on the Ides of March 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, to Albert and Teresa Tessar. Ti met her husband to be, Arthur Chleborowicz, by accident prior to a school dance in High School as a teenager growing up in Brooklyn. Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a junior accountant at a firm on Wall Street in Manhattan. In her teen years and into her adulthood, Ti shared a love of dancing with Art. They would both be the first on and last off the dance floor at parties, local dance halls and even at their own wedding in 1963.
As a young bride, Ti loved doting on her new family. She enjoyed working in her Kitchen, even though she was not initially the best of cooks. After years of experimental, traditional and tried and true recipes, she mastered the art of cooking and ultimately baking. Their home and her kitchen were always filled with family and friends and the aromas of the season; hearty soups with monster cookies in the fall, Slavish cakes for the Holidays, freshly caught seafood and hummingbird cakes in the spring, her scrumptious Tomato Pies in summer and her famous Rum Cakes for family gatherings, gifts and bake sales. No one could hold a candle, literally or figuratively, to Ti’s Rum Cake. Oh, and let’s not forget her Crystal Coast rum slush for beach parties, oyster roasts and pig pickins.
In contrast to her cooking prowess, she also loved working outside in her “garden” on Cypress Court. She did not have the greenest of thumbs, but she put forth a valiant effort to tame her outdoor domain, to no avail.
She will be remembered for her wicked sharp mind, sometimes snarky sense of humor, financial savvy, infectious laugh and love for Life, Family and Food.
She is survived by her devoted Husband of 56 years, Arthur Chleborowicz; her children, Rachel Chleborowicz and Kathrine Weeks, Gregory Chleborowicz and Christopher and Jayme Chleborowicz; and her four lovingly spoiled grandchildren, Anderson, Corah, Barnes and Callie.
Hers was a life well lived on her own terms, to its fullest and with few regrets. She will be sorely missed.
The Family is eternally grateful to Ms. Pam Harris, Ms. Gail Gossage and Ms. Kathrine Weeks you will always be an integral part of this family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Women’s Shelter or to the Leon Mann Center in Morehead City.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
