Donald “Don” Ray Miller, 80, of Burlington, formerly of Carteret County, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
His graveside service was Monday
He was born in Alamance County to the late J. Frank Miller and Ruth Farrell Miller.
Growing up in Graham and attending Graham High School, Don was active in many organizations and sports. He then went to Elon Unversity on a football scholarship. While at Elon, he started a band “The Weejuns,” one of the first of its kind in this area. This led to the start of Don’s Music City, which, along with his daughter and son-in-law, developed into a successful musical instrument chain with locations in North Carolina and Virginia.
Don was a lifelong member of ITK fraternity and First Baptist Church Graham. His favorite things were spending time with his family and friends and reminiscing with his ITK brothers. He also enjoyed boating, shagging and listening to beach music.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Miller Bonham; grandson, James Graham Bonham Jr.; brothers, Gale F. Miller and Jan T. Miller; nephews, Adam Miller and wife Amanda and Zach Miller and wife Stephanie; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Mac.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Graham or AuthoraCare Collective.
Arrangements are by Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.