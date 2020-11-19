Ross Hyer Brisco, of New Bern, formerly of Stella, 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
His memorial service is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He was born July 13, 1933, in Cheyenne, Okla., a son to the late Carl Eugene and Stella Ruby Warner Brisco.
Ross was an avid birdwatcher, loved the ocean and spent his career first as a police officer, then as a director of security for a large metropolitan hospital.
He is survived by wife, Dianna Fern Mackie Brisco; daughter, Deena J. Stern of Cedar Point; son, Darren J. Brisco of Willow Springs; four grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Glenna Walter of Rocky Ford, Colo.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Brisco; and a sister, Charlotte Poland.
Flowers can be sent to Jacksonville Seventh Day Adventist Church for the memorial service.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
