Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022, at home in Morehead City, N.C.
He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family including: three daughters Evelyn Allison Faulkner, Debra Mosely Faulkner King, and Sandra Faulkner Butterworth, 8 grandchildren - Allison Faulkner Siebel, Emily Faulkner Smith, Caroline Faulkner Smith, Whitney Marie Seims and spouse Daniel, Thomas Faulkner Cannon, Tyler Faulkner Cannon, Joseph Millard Butterworth IV, Elizabeth Alexandria Mosiman and spouse Colton, and his 7 great grandchildren Isabel Ingrid-Evelyn Siebel, William Stephan Faulkner Siebel, Jackson Faulkner Rogers, Christopher Faulkner Rogers, Emmie Frances-Evelyn Rogers, Lennon Emmett Seims, and River Magnolia Seims.
Thomas graduated from Darlington High School and then joined the Army, where he served in Korea. After completing his honorable duty to his country, he graduated from N.C State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. He primarily resided in Kinston, where he was an active Sunday school teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. In addition to being an active participant in the golf community, he served as president of Kinston Country Club. Thomas was instrumental in bringing racehorse breeding to eastern N.C.
He will be remembered by his many friends from across the country as a kind, generous family man and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in his honor at Cabin Branch Farms in Kinston, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Guide Dog Foundation 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. (631) 930-9000.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
