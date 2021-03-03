Horace Lincoln Cooley, 85, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
His private service was Feb. 27 at Greenwood Cemetery in Tarboro.
Horace was born in Nash County Feb. 12, 1936. He was a graduate of Kings College and worked for Durham Linen Service for 40 years, and he took a great pride in his work. He later retired to Morehead City, where he enjoyed fishing, football, other outdoor activities and attending Bogue Banks Baptist Church.
Horace was a friendly, laid back, easy-going man who made friends wherever he went. His ready smile and laughter were infectious. And he never met a stranger. He had a larger than life personality, and was loved by all.
He is survived by his sisters, Dora Bunn of Virginia, Eula Cooper of Rocky Mount and Dinah Smith of Rocky Mount. He also leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, wife of 57 years, Lee Walters Cooley, who he adored; his two daughters, Bonnie Baldassano and husband Bill and Jill Cooley; his one grandson, Matt Baldassano; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Cooley; his mother, Eula Boone; his sisters, Nina and Ruth; and his brother, Buck.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bogue Banks Baptist Church in Atlantic Beach.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home Inc. of Tarboro.
(Paid obituary)
