MARLENE HYATT, Salter Path
Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ALINA WINANS, Newport
Alina Winans, 87, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 21st, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newport on McCabe Road. Alina was born on December 8, 1934, on Harker’s Island, to the late Billy and Daisy Nelson.
