Robert John Stiehl Jr., fondly referred to as Bob, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life service for Bob will be held at a future date to be determined.
Born May 7, 1935, Bob graduated first in his business class at Iona College and was the Amoroso Medal recipient all while working full time for Price Waterhouse. A certified public accountant, Bob worked as chief financial officer and subsequently chief operating officer for Hampton Industries. Bob served on the local board for Wachovia Bank and Trust and in numerous capacities for professional and charitable organizations to include Kinston Country Club and Country Club of the Crystal Coast. He and his family were longtime residents of Kinston and spent retirement in Atlantic Beach, where he enjoyed golfing and fishing on the Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Atlantic Beach; sons, Robert John Stiehl III and wife Meredith of Fayetteville and Scott Anderson Stiehl and family of Newport; daughter, Samantha Stiehl Byers and husband Greg of Concord; grandchildren, Kenan and Barrett; sister, Mary Ann Van Thunen and husband Bill of Wyckoff, N.J.; nephew, William Van Thunen and wife Amanda of Richmond, Va.; niece, Victoria Van Thunen of New York, N.Y.; and great-nephew, Wills.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Stiehl; and siblings, Tommy and Jackie Stiehl.
The family requests for those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in memoriam.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
