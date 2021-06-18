David Washington Jr., 59, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.
His funeral service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Consuelo Murray Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
David was born Dec. 5, 1961, in Tampa, Fla., to the late David and Laura Bell Washington and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following the military, David worked with the Onslow County Parks and Recreation Department for 33 years. As an avid sports fanatic, David participated in the Swansboro Baseball and Softball Association, as well as Swansboro Basketball Association. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kellie Washington of the home; daughters, Ariel Washington of the home, Angie McCutcheon of Jacksonville and Danielle Canady and husband Nathan of Hubert; sons, Stanley Thompson and wife Suellyn of Hubert, Lamont Thompson and Myron McCutcheon, both of Tampa, Fla., and David Dunne of Wilmington; sisters, Dinah Butler and husband Oscar and Juanita Washington, all of Tampa, Fla.; aunt, Cottie Starks; 12 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Ebony.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Glasgow.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to a trust fund at First Citizens for his daughter, Ariel Washington, for her future education and any major expense that may arise. This will be set up June 23.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
