MICHAEL FRED MAYO, Morehead City
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner.
RONALD "RON" FAIRFIELD, Mill Creek
Ronald "Ron" Fairfield, 72, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
LISA ANN DICKMANN, Newport
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service for Lisa will be held at the family home at a later date. Lisa was born on January 14, 1966, in Westbury, New York.
ANNA L. TROTTER. Morehead City
Anna L. Trotter, 84, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level . Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES REGINALD DAY III, Havelock
James Reginald Day III, 55, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
EDNA WADE BUCK, Crab Point
Edna Wade Buck, 88, of Crab Point, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Stanley E. Buck Jr., Rev. Ricky Miller, and Rev. Marty Welch Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
William Small, Havelock
William Small 76, of Havelock passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robert "Bobby" Garner, Otway
Robert “Bobby” Garner Jr., 67, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at ECU Health of Greenville. Bobby loved to hunt and fish and anything dealing with the outdoors. The family will celebrate his life privately. He is survived by his wife, Delfrieda Garner of Otway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.