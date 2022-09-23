Gabriella “Bella” Ann Roska, 16, of Cedar Point, died Monday, September 19, 2022.
A celebration of Gabriella’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Swansboro, officiated by Rev. Jeff Duncan. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
