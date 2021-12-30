Brenda Hughes, Morehead City
Brenda Louise Hughes, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ROWENA I. HUFNAGEL, Hugnagel
Rowena I. Hufnagel, 76, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Community Chapel (Cherry Point Base Chapel), officiated by Father Ignatius Madumere. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
ANNA MAE SALTER ALLEN, Newport
Anna Mae Salter Allen, 104, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ms. Allen was born in Bettie, North Carolina, on November 15, 1917, to the late Luther Salter and Minnie Gertrude Salter.
