Frank Lawrence Walsh, Jr., 92, of Swansboro, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
His private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Frank served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Griffin Walsh of the home; daughter, Betsy O’Gorman of the home; sons, Frank Lawrence Walsh III of Commack, N.Y., and Thomas Walsh of Tarrytown, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at act.alz.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
