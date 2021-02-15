Shirley Nauss Whitmoyer, 87, Elizabethtown, Pa., formerly of Morehead City, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Her services were held Friday at Hoover Funeral Home in Hershey, Pa.
Shirley is survived by her three children, Robb, Dane and Melissa.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert B. Whitmoyer.
The family handled the arrangements.
