Barbara Aitken Neptune, 76, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Duke University Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, with service details to be announced.
Barbara was born on November 6, 1946, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Merl and Margaret Aitken. She was an excellent pianist, and a devoted member of both McMannen UMC in Durham then First Methodist Church in Morehead City, where she loved singing in the church choir and participating in Hands of Hope.
Barbara selflessly gave of her time and happily volunteered at the East Carolina Council on Aging as well as the NC Aquarium of Pine Knoll Shores, where she earned the Volunteer of the Year award. She also served as Band Boosters Treasurer and was a constant source of optimism and support for those around her.
Known for her famous cookies, Barbara was an excellent baker who was always happy to share delicious baked goods. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and sister.
She is survived by her son, Mike Neptune (Mary Beth) of Durham, NC and brothers, David Aitken (Nancy) and Thomas Aitken (Luanne) all of Morehead City, NC.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Donald “Don” Neptune, who passed away on July 30, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 https://curealz.org/giving/donate/.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
