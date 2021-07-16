Barbara Rhue Cunningham, 76, of Castle Hayne, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
A private service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, July 18.
Barbara graduated from Swansboro High School and East Carolina University. Barbara made a lifetime career as a high school math teacher.
She is survived by her two brothers, Reginald Rhue and his wife Annice of Swansboro, NC and Joe Rhue and his wife Diane of Swansboro, NC, and her two sisters, Melba Tripp and her husband Graydon of Greenville, NC, and Agnes Burton of Swansboro, NC. Her eldest son, Bradley Cunningham and his wife Erin, their children Sebastian, Pearson and Sadie of Stanley, NC and her youngest son, Bill Cunningham and his wife Tamara, of Hampstead, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
