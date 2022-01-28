Myrtle "Mit" Davis, 96, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Myrtle who was known to all as Mit, was born in Marshallberg, North Carolina on March 9, 1925, to the late Willie and Neva Mae Willis Fulcher. As a strong Christian woman, Mit loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg. Always one to stay busy, she enjoyed working with her hands, sewing, knitting, or working in her garden. Mit will be remembered as devoted wife of 50 years and loving mother.
She is survived by her son, Chris Davis of Beaufort; cousins, Judy Sanders, and Cindy and Mike Rhinehardt, all of Marshallberg, Ellie and Chuck Annunziata of Emerald Isle, and George and Ellen Willis of New Jersey; nieces, Carol and Phillip Mason of Williston and Penny George of Baltimore, MD; nephew, John and Robin Slenzo of Marshalberg; and friends, Liz and Don Kapel of Gloucester, Jerry Sanford of Adams Creek, Maxine Hitchcock of Beaufort, Johnny Van Willis and June Ann Hackney, both of Marshallberg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen “Red” Davis on December 6, 2000; sisters, Lottie Slenzo, Hettie George; brothers, Leslie Fulcher, Donald Fulcher, Norman Fulcher, Everette “Peck” Fulcher, and Alan Fulcher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
