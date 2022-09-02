Betty Lewis Howard, 82, of Broad Creek, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
A graveside service at Amariah Garner to be announced.
Betty was born on July 18, 1940, in Broad Creek, North Carolina, to the late Wylie and Beatrice Lewis. In her earlier years, she was a seamstress at the Blue Bell Shirt Factory. She was a longtime member of Broad Creek United Methodist Church where she enjoyed her church friends. Cooking meals for her family was one of her great joys and ways she expressed her love to each of them, especially her grandchildren who were the apple of her eye.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Howard and wife Charlotte of Morehead City and grandchildren, Rylie Brooke Howard and Charles “Charlie” J. Howard.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard in 2018 and sister, Sylvia Garner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
