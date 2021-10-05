Elizabeth Lynne Marks, 54, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home. Her fiancé, Hank “Her Henry” Ledford, was by her side.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bridgeway Church with Pastor Porter Graves III officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Elizabeth was a faithful family member, loyal friend, and a dynamic business woman who spent her days taking care of her family and building her advertising, retail, and vacation rental businesses.
Early in her career Elizabeth had amazing success with “The Hot FM” that spanned for over a decade. It was one of the best times in her career as she recently recalled. After “The Hot FM,” she took a hiatus from radio advertising and opened her own retail store in Atlantic Beach. Most recently, Elizabeth's career path led her back into advertising where she built a thriving consulting business assisting companies throughout eastern North Carolina. She also took great pride in managing her cottage vacation rental in historic Beaufort.
Elizabeth's friends and family adored her and attended to her endlessly throughout her illness with cancer. Her Henry was beside her every step of the way. His steadfast commitment in juggling her appointments, walking her beloved Teddy Bear, and keeping her comfortable with anything she needed or desired was inspirational to everyone that knew her.
Elizabeth was loved by everyone in her community and found enormous strength in God. She had a fierce spirit, an unstoppable work ethic, and a legendary personality.
She loved to take care of her family, go boating, play board games, read, collect barbies, play poker, travel, and write poems and books. Most recently she wrote this poem:
By Elizabeth:
A breathless wish
A child's dream
The scent of roses
Are just a few of God's things
A smile that shines
A love that endures
Faith everlasting
All of this is yours
Time will stop
Tranquility will flow
Happiness is the heartbeat
And to heaven you will go
Elizabeth lived out her final days telling jokes and stories overlooking Taylor's Creek with Her Henry, her family, and her lifelong tribe of her forever friends.
She is survived by her father, Robert “Bob” Marks of Beaufort; and Aunt, Ada “Mama Ada” Hinson of Beaufort; brother, Don Jackson and wife, Carmela of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Suzanne Selander and husband, James of Jacksonville; niece, Melissa Selander; nephews, Grant and Parker Jackson; Fiancé, Hank “Her Henry” Ledford of High Point; and her beloved dog, Teddy Bear. Cousins, Jerry Cox and wife, Lecia Cox of Beaufort, Wayne Cox of Beaufort, Christina Avant, Tracey Watts, Lexsie Lewis, Allison Williams, Leigh Long; and numerous cousins and special friends whose lives she enriched every day.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kathleen “Kat” Marks; and her brother, Robert “Andy” Andrew Marks.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.