Walter Frederick “Schep” Scheper Sr., 92, of New Bern, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, with his family by his side.
His funeral Mass is at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He was born to the late Frank Herman and Agnes Curry Scheper Sept. 19, 1928, in Jersey City, N.J.
Walter, known as “Schep,” grew up on Hudson Avenue and later Neptune Avenue in Jersey City. He attended parochial school in Jersey City and later went to Henry Snyder High School. As a young man growing up in The Great Depression, he learned to make money selling small flags on Veterans Day and later Coca Colas by the crate to returning World War II servicemen at Union Station. Schep was an avid dancer even as an early teen, attending the numerous dances held across Jersey City and New York City in the 1940s. When he turned 16 in 1944, duty called and he left high school to join the U.S. Merchant Marines. At age 17, Schep was finally able to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He was in basic training when the war ended in 1945. It was in the USMC he forever after became “Schep” to everyone he met.
While stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, Schep met his future wife, Iris Robinson, in 1946 at the Morehead City USO. From the day they met, they took every opportunity to dance, and all raved at their ability. Schep and Iris were married at St. Egbert’s Catholic Church in Morehead City Nov. 17, 1947. They lived in Morehead City until 1958, when they moved to New Bern as Schep was promoted to district manager of Home Security Life. Schep and Iris joined St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Bern. Schep was very active in the church and the Knights of Columbus. They retired to Emerald Isle in 1987.
Schep was a man of so many talents and led a very vibrant and active life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a gifted gardener and a talented dancer. He had the great pleasure of hunting and fishing with four generations of family. His beautiful and extensive gardens at Emerald Isle were a pleasure to him and to everyone who saw them. Schep and Iris loved to travel and they traveled extensively with friends and family.
Schep was a wonderful husband, father and mentor. He was a tremendous positive influence on those with whom he worked and on his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Schep and Iris were honored in 2017 upon their 70th wedding anniversary with an interview on WCTI-TV. In the interview, Iris said the secret to their long marriage was letting Schep believe he was in charge. She said Schep was the head, but she was the neck and made sure he turned in the right direction.
He is survived by sons, Walter Frederick Scheper Jr. and wife Charlotte of Raleigh, Donald Frank Scheper and wife Julie Anne of Trenton and Ricky Louis Scheper and wife Sharon of Trent Woods; daughters, Sharon Ann Scheper Rank and husband Bill of Bridgeton and Pamela Marie Scheper Baumgardner and husband Donald of New Bern; grandchildren, Walter F. Scheper III, Victoria Bruffett, Patrick Scheper, Chandler Scheper, Lauren Askew, Robert Braxton, Margo Waters, Courtney Rhodes, Richard Scheper, Spencer Scheper, Adam Baumgardner and Derek Baumgardner; and great-grandchildren “Ginny” Virginia Louise Scheper, Archer Frederick Scheper, Landon Scheper, Addison Jackson, Claire Askew, Luke Askew, Lilly Anne Braxton, Nathan Waters, Haven Waters, Mattie Rhodes, Riley Kate Rhodes, Adam Hudson Baumgardner, Anna Marie Baumgardner, Schep Baumgardner, Olivia Baumgardner and Emberly Baumgardner.
Schep was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Iris Marie Robinson Scheper. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Scheper; and sisters, Dorothea Scheper Brown and Grace Scheper McAlarney.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Scheper family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
