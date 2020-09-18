Ronnie D. Garner, 84, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollocksville.
There will be no service.
Ronnie was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Newport to the late Gherman and Rosa Garner. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Korean War-era veteran and was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. Following the military, he worked for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a diesel engine mechanic where he retired as the director of motor transportation.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Garner of Newport; daughter, Julie Quinlan of Tennessee; sons, Danny Garner and wife Marisa and Tommy Garner, all of Newport; brother, Gerry Garner and wife Ann of Morehead City; six grandchildren, Jason Garner, Hannah Brooks, Andrea Garner, Keely Quinlan, Madeline Quinlan and Erin Quinlan; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Garner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Bruce Garner.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.