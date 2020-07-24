Patrick O’Brien Rogers, 76, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
His private service with military honors will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort.
Patrick honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years, serving in Germany, Vietnam and Turkey. He was a life member of Jones Austin Post VFW 2401 and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Rogers of Newport; brother, Raymond James Rogers Jr. of Beaufort; two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Virginia Wirt Rogers; father, Raymond James Rogers Sr.; and brother, James Rogers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
