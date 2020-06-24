Beatrice Gean Smith Fike, 87, of Swansboro, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home.
Her memorial service will be held at a future date at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica Fike Brown of Midway Park; son, Robert Leonard Fike II of Florida; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Leonard Fike; son, Raymond Leon Fike; and brothers, Robert Smith and Ronald Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brown family to help with the recent passing of Paul Brown or to GoFundMe site at https://gf.me/u/yaxu2g.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
