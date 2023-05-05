Peggy Ilene Smith, 83, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Bryan Lassiter. Interment will follow at the Core Creek Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Peggy Ilene was born on August 28, 1939, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Ralph William Smith and Wyona Nelson Smith. Peggy was a classic Southern beauty, her love of fashion showed in every outfit she put together and was expressed in her very presence. Nothing was more fun for Peggy than a profitable shopping excursion, especially thrifting. Fashion wasn’t her only expression of creativity; Peggy was also an amazing artist who loved to draw. Known as a social butterfly, Peggy loved life, had a great appreciation for music, and thoroughly enjoyed dancing.
Peggy excelled in her role as wife and mother, she always kept her home neat and tidy and could cook like no other. She always looked forward to having her loved ones in her home for her famous chicken and dumplings or her mouth-watering fried chicken. Being extremely family oriented, she loved gatherings and was thrilled to have a large, happy family.
From a young age, Peggy had a deep love of the Bible, she shared that joy and knowledge with others and especially enjoyed teaching those truths to her children and grandchildren. Her great strengths, both physically and emotionally, were seen in every aspect of her life. She was known to give the shirt off her back and was always ready to help anyone in need. Peggy’s kind heart was true, pure, and appreciated by all. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother by her family who will miss her dearly.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Peggy Sue Burke and husband Mike of Atlantic Beach, and Velvet Arnold Harper of Newport; sister, Ola Mae Briles of Weems, VA; sister-in-law, Belva Manning of Newport; grandchildren, Melisa Warren Pires, Kelly Dawn Harper, Jason Burke and wife Treva, and Sheila Duncan and husband Mike; and great-grandchildren, Nyah Nelson, Dallas Romberg, Xander Romberg, Tyler Pires, Zach Pires, and Evelyn Grace Duncan.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas “Ham Man” Smith; sisters, Correna Gooding and Angie Marie Smith; brother, Ralph William Smith Jr.; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Briles and Thomas Gooding; and grandchildren, Amber Wyona Harper and Joe Pires.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
