Mary Garner, 91, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and caregiver, Christine Carter.
Services for Mary Garner will be private. If you would like to view her service later, it can be found on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Mary was born on September 29, 1929, in Carteret County to William and Margie Wiggins. As she was part of a large family, Mary was born second of eight children. She was a faithful and long-time member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. She will be remembered for so many things although her cooking is something that stood out to many. She loved her family and forever will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, and sister
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Garner Willis and husband Tommie of Morehead City, Mallory Garner Byrd and husband Randy of Newport and Millie Garner Temple and husband Mike of Harlowe; son, Nathan Garner Jr of Newport; sisters, Isabelle W. Eubank of Kinston, Olive W. Turner of Beaufort, and Lora W. Bridwell of Kinston; brothers, William A. Wiggins Jr of Virgina Beach, VA, Robert V. Wiggins and wife Kathy of Morehead City, Thomas B. Wiggins of Lake Prince, VA, and Leonard E. Wiggins and wife LaRae of Peletier; grandson, John Conner IV; and great grandchildren, Curren Conner, Jack Conner, and Ruby Conner. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nathan Garner Sr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church at 182 Holly Springs Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence and Kindred Home Care and Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.