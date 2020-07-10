Robert “Jackie” Matthews, 76, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, July 9, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Jackie was a veteran of the National Guard. He was best known for being the owner and operator of Matthews Shoe Repair.
A celebration of Jackie’s life is at 2 p.m. Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City with Pastor Manly Rose officiating. If you have health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, the service will be livestreamed on the Noe Facebook page.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Twyla Matthews of the home; sons, Robert Jason Matthews and his wife Julie of Elkin and Jeffrey L. Matthews of Morehead City; granddaughter, Elizabeth Harris of Cullownee; brother, Howard Matthews of Newport; sisters, Billie Bell of Swansboro, Zelma Dixon of Newport and Vivian Baswell of Morehead City; and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby Matthews; and two sisters, Ida Mae Mills and Elizabeth Settle.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts in Jackie’s name can be given to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
