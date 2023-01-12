Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania.
Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Dorothy Bulkley.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Beatrice Little and husband Cliff, of New Bern, Darla Brooks and husband David, of Franklin; son, Richard Dorer Jr. and wife Priscilla, of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sister, Lillian McCann of Grand Valley, PA; grandchildren, Kelly, Travis, Nathan, David, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Penelope, Parker, Hudson, and Madalynn; and companion for 11 years, Princess.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dorer Sr.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
