RICKY L. FARNELL, Maysville
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SUSAN DIANE JONES, Newport
Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.