Ralph Taylor, Sealevel
Ralph Taylor, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Sealevel. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Brandon Perry, Wilmington
Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of Wilmington passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
DONALD "DONNIE" LEE WILLIAMS SR., Beaufort
Donald “Donnie” Lee Williams Sr., 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at North River United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Jones. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
HAROLD CYRUS ROWLAND JR., Morehead City
Harold Cyrus Rowland Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Harold was born on November 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Harold and Althea Rowland. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army.
