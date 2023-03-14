William “Bill” Woodbury, 87, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
William, known to his friends as Bill, was born on February 1, 1936, in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Kenneth Leroy Woodbury and Corinne Davis Woodbury. Committed to his country, Bill, honorably served in the United States Army in Korea following the Korean War.
Receiving his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College, Bill went on to further his education at the Missouri School of Mines. He had a long and fulfilling career with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Bureau of Mines, where he worked proficiently as an Engineering Geologist.
Bill was a faithful member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His love of music led him to the Crystal Coast Choral Society where he embraced their vision to educate, inspire, and encourage a love and appreciation for choral singing. Bill was also a member of the American Legion, promoting peace, justice, and freedom.
In his younger years Bill was a competitive ice hockey athlete and as he grew older, he enjoyed watching a good soccer match. In his free time, Bill could be found on the water sailing along our beautiful coast. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband of 37 years, supportive father, and proud grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife Sheryl Woodbury; daughters, Pageen Dee Robinson of Glen Burnie, MD, Lee Anne Crane and husband Robert of Wilmington, NC, and Lorrie Noll and husband Jeff of Concord, NC; stepchildren, Susan Davis of Los Angeles, CA and Brian Davis of Auburn, KY; grandchildren, Matthew Robinson, Brandyn Robinson, Brianna Crane, Connor Crane, Savannah Noll, Skylar Noll, Jackson Davis, Zachary Davis and Deacon Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284 or the American Legion, 4 N. Blount St., Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
