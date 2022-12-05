Vanna McKay, 85, died on Friday December 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Vanna was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Hilo, Hawaii, to Mike and Mary Valera. She is survived by her brother, Ray Bula Valera (Michigan).
Married to the late John Franklin McKay for 36 years, Vanna was the loving mother of their 6 children-John Michael McKay (Karen), Dwayne Patrick McKay (Terri), Thomas Gerard McKay, Brian Keith McKay (Carolyn), Kris Ann Parks (Dwayne), and Shannon Coleen Williams (Dexter).
She was the grandmother of 15-Kalani, Christopher, Lucas (Hanna), Malia, Marisa (Connor), Jordan, Aubrey, Eric, Kristian (Dylan), McKayla, Luke, Ashley, Aaron, Jason and Josh.
Vanna was a full-time mother to her 6 children until her husband, John, retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years of service and moved the family from Cherry Point, NC, to Morehead City, NC. Vanna, soon after the move, worked as a secretary at West Carteret High School from 1973 to 1980. In the 1980’s Vanna and her mother, Mary, founded “The Crystal Coast Polynesians” spreading the Hawaiian spirit through the traditional dance of Hula doing shows throughout eastern North Carolina. In the 1990’s, Vanna purchased “The Country Mouse” consignment shop and successfully operated it until her retirement.
Vanna was known for her famous fried rice, banana bread, and lemon meringue pie. She loved Hawaiian music and playing her ukulele. Her favorite shows were “The Golden Girls”, “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Seinfeld” which kept her laughing out loud every day.
A Memorial service will be on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:30am, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church, located at 1706 Evans St, Morehead City, NC 28557, with a visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Egbert's in her honor.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
