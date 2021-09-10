Dorothy Schrader, 90 years young, passed away quietly on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021, with family at her home in Pine Knoll Shores.
A date for her Celebration of Life ceremony will be confirmed in the near future.
Dorothy, or “Dottie” as she was fondly known, was born on January 11, 1931, in Irvington, New Jersey, to the late Herbert Franz Orbann and Sophie Pekrol Orbann.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Pence of Santa Barbara, California, and Kathleen “Kathy” Mercuro of Pine Knoll Shores. She is also survived by a son, Charles Schrader of Greenville, South Carolina; a brother and his wife, William “Bill” and Gail Orbann of Palmetto, Florida; a sister-in-law, Carol Orbann of Toms River, New Jersey; and her granddaughters, Danielle Mercuro of Richmond, Virgina, and Karissa Moss of Raleigh, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Schrader, and her brother, Herbert Orbann.
Before she and her husband retired to Pine Knoll Shores, Dottie lived in Edison, New Jersey, and was an Office Manager for Prudential. Locally, Dottie was a member of the PKS Ladies Club, the Red Hat Ladies, and the PKS Country Club. Dottie was known to always have a smile on her face and a silly joke to tell. She delighted in sharing laughter with her family and friends and dancing the night away to her favorite music. We will all miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the local Pine Knoll Shores Sea Turtle Organization or the Carteret County Humane Society at http://www.cchsshelter.com.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
