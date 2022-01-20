Bessie Mae Green Pritchett, better known as Bessie Green; Mama; Granny; Nana, 104, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at home with her daughter.
Due to inclement weather the previous service date has changed.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A repass will be held at the church following the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
