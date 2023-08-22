Keith Buck Sr., 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 23rd, at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Marty Welch. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Keith was born on July 22, 1962, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Leroy Buck and his mother Cleta Buck. He was a remarkable man whose life was a testament to his love for the outdoors and his cherished family.
Keith was a professional land surveyor and co-owner of Prestige Land Surveying in Cape Carteret. He was a passionate enthusiast of outdoor activities who found solace in the art of fishing and the thrill of hunting.
Beyond his love for the wild, he dedicated countless hours to coaching baseball, nurturing young talents, and instilling the values of teamwork and determination.
His generosity and kindness knew no bounds, and his heart radiated a warmth that touched everyone he encountered. Keith’s legacy lives on in the countless memories of shared laughter, meaningful conversations, and moments of joy that he brought to the lives of his family and friends.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his sons, Keith “Alan” Buck II (Olivia Bolton), of Newport, and Bentley “Karson” Buck, of Morehead City; mother, Cleta Buck, of Morehead City; companion, Gina Sanderson, of Morehead City; sisters, Lisa Buck May, of Newport, and Kelly Buck Odom (John), of Morehead City; brothers, Benjamin Buck (Jill), of Indian Beach, and Kerry Buck (Angela), of Westerville, Ohio; granddaughter, Kayler Bolton; nephews, Zach, Ethan, Colby, and Elijah; and nieces, Ashley and Jillian.
In addition to his father, Keith was preceded in death by his nephew, Bryson Gauge Odom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karson Buck at any NC State Employees Credit Union, or Morehead City Little League, P.O. Box 655, Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Morehead City Mako’s, c/o Melissa Spence, 509 Pine Valley Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
