Thomas “Tom” Leonard Davis, 85, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, his 85th birthday, in the arms of his three loving and devoted daughters.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 13 at First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City. A service to celebrate the life of Tom will take place immediately following.
Tom was born on November 9, 1936, in Lumberton, NC, to Rosalie Tolar Davis and Leonard Willard Davis. The family moved to Davis, NC, when Tom was three years old. He attended Harkers Island School, Davis Elementary School and Smyrna School, where his mother was a teacher, and he graduated from Smyrna High School. He attended Chowan College and East Carolina University. After college, he moved to Bolivia, NC, where he served as a teacher and principal of Bolivia School. During his time at Bolivia School, Tom returned to East Carolina University where he obtained a master’s degree in Education. While in Bolivia, his first daughter was born. Soon after the birth of his second daughter, he returned to his roots in Carteret County and began his career in the Carteret County Public School System. He settled in Smyrna with his family and raised his family there on the water. Throughout the years, Tom worked as the school system’s Finance Officer, Assistant Superintendent, Interim Superintendent and then was named Superintendent of the Carteret County Public School System. Tom considered it an honor to serve the students and employees of the school system.
Tom retired in 1993 and enjoyed many years as a retiree. He traveled throughout the country, volunteered with various organizations, visited with friends, worked on cars, enjoyed working on projects around his home, and enjoyed conversation and a “cool one” at Back Street Pub.
Tom was a humble, compassionate man. He was always thoughtful in his reactions and his actions. He accomplished a great deal in his professional career, and he was admired and loved by all those who worked with him. Tom considered his greatest accomplishment to be the fact that he raised three girls and “survived to tell about it.” He encouraged his girls from a young age to obtain a college degree in a service field. He also instilled in them that, while a college degree provided security, it was not all there was in life. Tom believed that kindness, humility, and hard work were very important and a significant part of being successful.
Tom is survived by his three daughters, Nanette “Baby” Davis Allen of Chesapeake, Va., Jennifer “Little Jennifer” Davis Brown (Julian), and Robin “Little Robin” Davis (Mark); his six grandchildren, Isaiah Allen, Nathaniel Allen, Joshua Allen, Sydney Davis, Thomas Allen and Jennifer Ryan Davis; the mother of his children, Mona Davis; his companion and best friend of 30 years, Elizabeth “Jolly” Parker; his sister, Serina Davis-Gillikin; many niece and nephews; his long-time caretaker, Shelly Guthrie, who provided him with many laughs and fun trips; and many friends.
Tom is preceded in his passing by his parents. He is also preceded in his passing by his very special aunt, Miriam Tolar, who provided him with a great amount of guidance, great conversations, and support throughout his life. He travelled to visit her several times a year in Houston and Brazoria, Texas, until her death at the age of 104.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the compassionate care provided to Tom by the staff at Brookdale, Morehead City. The Brookdale staff members loved him like their own family, and provided him comfort, belly laughs, Reece Cups, and peace. The family also thanks Community Home Care and Hospice staff especially Karen, Mandy, Tim, and Chaplin Patrick for providing Tom with comfort, peace and advocacy for a wholesome and full life until his very last breath.
Tom gave his children many gifts but one that helped the most in the last decade of his life was that he talked openly to his family about what he wanted in his final years and days. He completed his advanced directives, and a living will so that they never had to question if they were making the right choices. He provided them with that gift, and that gift gave them peace and comfort in his passing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those wishing to remember Tom to do so by making a donation to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516, designated to the Student Assistance Fund.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
