Joseph Patsky, Morehead City
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort
Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC
David Felton Jr., Havelock
David Richard Felton Jr., 88, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. David attended Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church early in life and later was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest United Church of Christ in Havelock. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
HARRY MICHAEL FULCHER, Atlantic
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. Service details and obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
MARTHA "SISSY" HANCOCKm Stacy
Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church.
NORMA SALLY SWINSON MIDGETT, Morehead City
Norma Sally Swinson Midgett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, went to her eternal reward on November 20, 2022, at the age of 86. She died with her husband of almost 68 years, and her daughters, by her side. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23rd at Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City with visitation beginning an hour prior.
ANGELIA PRINGLE HOWARD, Newport
Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle. She graduated from Newport High School in 1956.
WILLIAM "BILL" ASHTON STYRON, Morehead City
William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie Styron.
