Jay Kauka Ellingsworth, 70, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His private memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. The family invites you to view the webcast of the memorial service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website, as well. A celebration of Jay’s life will take place at a later time, once virus concerns have been lifted.
Jay was born Sept. 4, 1950, in Kauai, Hawaii, to the late William and Pearl Ellingsworth. He was well known to many in the community through his business, Jay K. Ellingsworth Tile. Jay’s dedication, drive and skill as a young man allowed him to form his business, which he owned and operated since 1973. It was this same skill and eye for detail allowed him to earn the trust of numerous happy customers over decades. Jay will be fondly remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Y. Elllingsworth of the home; son, Jason Ellingsworth and wife Traci of Morehead City; brother, Harold Sylvester of Hawaii; aunt, Hale Sylvester of Hawaii; and grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Jaxon Ellingsworth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Justin Corbett Ellingsworth; and brothers, John Ellingsworth, William “Bill” Ellingsworth and Gerald Sylvester.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
