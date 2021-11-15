Edward Jefferson Hoge, 85, of Hubert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.
A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born March 2, 1936 in Richmond, VA a son to the late, Francis Moss and Martha Courtney Hoge.
Jeff loved to golf and to spend time with his family and friends. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and then became an adjuster and investigator for Nationwide.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherwood “Sherry” Hall Hoge of the home; sons, Kenneth Ray Hansen of Malden, MA, Jefferson Courtney Hoge (Cary) of Christiansburg, VA, and Douglas Moss Hoge of Forest, VA; grandson, Daniel Walker Hoge; sisters, Llewllyn Hoge Scull of Roanoke, VA and Mardee Hoge Kilby of Daleville, VA; and brothers, Francis Courtney Hoge of Salem, VA and Phil Moss Hoge of Monroe, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina New Bern Branch, 205 Glenburnie Rd, New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
