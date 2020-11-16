Guylene “GiGi” Guthrie Scharf, 78, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her graveside service was Thursday at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard.
GiGi grew up in the Promise Land area in Morehead City. She was the owner of the “Pelican” dive boat in Atlantic Beach and a dive shop, “Rum Runner,” in Greenville.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Scharf of the home; daughters, Gigi Hepler and husband Irvin of Newport and Laura Scharf Olson and husband Steve of Rockville, Md.; sons, Danny Scharf and wife Karen of Raleigh and Craig Glancy of Washington; sisters, Barbara Ann Spano and Beth Gildersleeve, both of Morehead City; daughter-in-law, Lisa Glancy of Pinetown; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Benjamin Guthrie and Margaret Willis Guthrie; son, Tommy Glancy; brother, Benjy Guthrie; and sister, Patsy Rose.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
