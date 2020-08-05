Kerry Hamilton Ruocco, 48, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home.

The family will celebrate her life at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Ruocco; son, Dylan Ruocco; and daughter, Jacqueline Ruocco, all of the home. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine; and brother, Kevin.

Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.

