Richard Scott Fricke, 63, of Emerald Isle, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Wayne County on November 20, 1958, he was the son of the late Joseph William and Alma Prince Fricke. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Prince Fricke; and a niece, Ashley Warren Sullivan.
Richard is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Mary O'Brien Fricke; daughter, Christine F. Eakes and husband, Devon of Mount Olive; son, Brad Fricke and partner, David Busby of Swansboro; sister, Alma D. Perkovich of New York; brother-in-law, Ed O'Brien of Mount Olive; sister-in-law, Sheila O. Harrell and husband, John of Newport; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard had worked with Frigidaire for several years before going into business for himself. For 20 years, he owned and operated Chem Dry of Wayne County. Richard loved being outdoors and around people. He loved going out on his boat with his family for just a leisurely ride or to wet a fishing line.
Richard took great pride in the appearance of his yard, and it always showed. He enjoyed Carolina beach music and enjoyed hearing a live show with friends where he could be found on the dance floor showing off his dancing skills.
A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the chapel of Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City with Rev. Bill Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. during the hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice of Swansboro, especially his nurse, Karen Woodrum for the exemplary care provided to Richard in his final days.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 662 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Goldsboro and assisted by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
