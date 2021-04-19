Vivian Virginia Madden, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Terria George officiating. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The service will be livestreamed on noefs.net and Noe Funeral Service’s Facebook page.
In 2014, Vivian was one of the founding members of Waterway Church Outreach Ministries, where she served faithfully.
She is survived by her two sisters, Gertrude Madden Murray of North River and Nora Madden of Beaufort; and brother, James Hayward Madden and wife Mary of Jennings, La.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gertrude Madden; and four brothers, Isaac Madden, John Henry Madden, Charles Jessie Madden and Clarence Madden Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
