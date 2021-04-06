M. Catherine “Cathy” Lewis Walters, 72, of Cedar Point, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport after a year-long illness.
Her memorial services will be announced.
Catherine was the daughter of Frederick Lewis and Clarice Purvis Lewis and was born in Dallas, Texas. She spent her childhood growing up in Grosse Ponte Woods near Detroit, Mich., where both sides of her family have deep roots. Many summer days were spent at her great aunt and uncle’s cottage in Stoney Point, Ontario, on Lake St. Clair with her cousins.
Catherine attended Michigan State University and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science. After graduation she and several of her sorority sisters, being tired of the cold Michigan winters, moved south to Atlanta, Ga. It was there she met her husband, JP Walters III. They were married in Atlanta Nov. 16, 1973, and shortly after moved to Knoxville, Tenn.
During her time in Knoxville, Cathy began her career in social work with the state of Tennessee Department of Human Services. She also earned a master’s degree in social work at the University of Tennessee. With that degree, came her love of anything University of Tennessee Athletics and Dolly Parton.
In 1982, she moved with JP to his hometown of La Grange. La Grange is where Cathy and JP would raise their two sons, James Christian Walters, born in 1985, and George Purvis Walters, born in 1988. The Walters’ home in La Grange was known as the central location for hosting parties, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball viewings and any reason to have drinks with friends and family.
Along with raising a family in La Grange, Cathy continued her career as a social worker with the state of North Carolina over the next 30 years at O’Berry Center, Cherry Hospital and Caswell Center in eastern North Carolina. Cathy retired in 2015, and in 2018, she and JP moved to their condominium on Bogue Sound in Cedar Point.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Chris and wife Megan of N. Wilkesboro and George and wife Anna of Wilmington; and grandson, John “Perry” Parrott Walters IV of Wilmington.
Catherine was preceded in death by her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
